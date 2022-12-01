Ted Alexandro: CUT/UP

Not Available

Two years in the making, Ted Alexandro brings you Cut/Up - a new hour of insightful, hilarious stand up comedy coming direct from the best comedy clubs in America! Literally made from the videos of sets recorded by the clubs themselves, this particularly funny new special is the closest you can get to a front row seat at the Comedy Cellar, Village Underground, and Helium Portland- without the two drink minimum! Go with Ted as he expounds on his new marriage, expecting his first child, and the world of politics and culture as only he can.