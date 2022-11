Not Available

Having sold over 30 million albums and attained a large dose of notoriety due to his controversial outlook on life, Ted Nugent is captured here in his element — the live concert arena. The DVD encapsulates many of the songs that have made him notorious with sidekicks Tommy Clufetos (Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper) on drums and Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass this a severely awesome display of pure rock 'n' roll.