Ted Nugent: Ultralive Ballisticrock

Not Available

The legendary Motor City Mad Man, Ted Nugent rode through the USA on the "I Still Believe Tour" and in this amazing show, Ted conjured up an evening of rock 'n roll magic and emotions, pulsating with the American pride he has come to be known for. With a lineup featuring Derek St. Holmes, the original vocalist & rhythm guitarist for the Ted Nugent Band from the 70s, plus Greg Smith (ex-Rainbow) on bass and Dokken s Mick Brown on drums, Nugent is in classic "Uncle Ted" form on this new live release. This man has a rock n roll soul like no other. Nugent is pure Detroit Rock N Roll dynamite, infused with a bit of Motown & blues. His guitar playing is superb and mind blowing. The man is a mad talent, no doubt and Ultralive Ballisticrock proves this beyond a shadow of a doubt.