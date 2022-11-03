Ted & Ralph

Not Available

One-off comedy drama featuring characters from award-winning BBC sketch series 'The Fast Show'. Ralph Mayhew (Charlie Higson) lives alone in a faded stately home. His only friend is Ted (Paul Whitehouse), the elderly Irish estate-worker. But their way of life is under threat: Ralph must marry before his 35th birthday or lose everything. Just when it all seems hopeless, along comes Wendy (Kathy Burke). But as Ralph's affection for Wendy grows, his dependence on Ted wanes. Is this the end of a beautiful friendship? Is Wendy all that she seems? Will Ralph go through with the marriage? And will he save the Hall?