2012

Teddy Bear

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Release Date

January 22nd, 2012

Studio

Minerva Film SpA

The 38-year-old bodybuilder Dennis would really like to find true love. He has never had a girlfriend and lives alone with his mother in a suburb of Copenhagen. When his uncle marries a girl from Thailand, Dennis decides to try his own luck on a trip to Pattaya, as it seems that love is easier to find in Thailand. He knows that his mother would never accept another woman in his life, so he lies and tells her that he is going to Germany. Dennis has never been out traveling before and the hectic Pattaya is a huge cultural shock for him. The intrusive Thai girls give big bruises to Dennis' naive picture of what love should be like, and he is about to lose hope when he unexpectedly meets the Thai woman Toi.

Cast

Kim KoldDennis
Elsebeth SteentoftIngrid
Lamaiporn HougaardToi
David WintersScott
Per Otto Bersang RasmussenReal estate agent
John WintersJeff

