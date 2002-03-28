2002

Teddy Bears' Picnic

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    March 28th, 2002

    Studio

    Not Available

    In Harry Shearer's tongue-in-cheek comedy, a waiter at Zanbesu Glen (a chi-chi Northern California resort) uses his movie camera to spy on the annual communal vacation of a group of rich, white U.S. government and business leaders who drink and carouse to excess while plotting their next move on the global stage. His goal? To sell the embarrassing and incriminating footage to the media and expose the "leaders" for what they really are.

    Cast

    		Harry ShearerJoey Lavin
    		Michael McKeanPorterfield 'Porty' Pendleton
    		Alan ThickeHimself
    		Peter MarshallPeter Marshall
    		George WendtGeneral Edison 'Pete' Gerberding
    		Fred WillardSenator Roger Dickey

    Images