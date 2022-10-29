Not Available

A coming of age sci-fi splatter comedy with a dash of Hong Kong style action - TEDDY BOMB is the story of a beer delivery boy named Christian who stumbles upon a ticking time bomb that also happens to be a sentient stuffed animal: A talking teddy bear that can melt your face off. He can't get rid of it, he can't go to the police, and there's no way in hell he can turn it off. To add insult to injury, the bomb's original owners want their property back and they'll decapitate, gut and eviscerate everyone that gets in their way. Whether Christian diffuses the bear or not - it's guaranteed that things will end in one big bloody bang.