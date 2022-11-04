Not Available

A revenge thriller unlike any other, Lung Kong confronts themes of reform and revenge by turning his focus to the subject of disaffected youth. Young Josephine, an audacious performance by a 22-year-old Josephine Siao, is sentenced to an all-girl reform school on the periphery of Hong Kong after a violent bar brawl. Along with a few accomplices, she escapes from the intolerable administration, only to find the streets an even more hostile environment, driving the girls to blood-soaked vengeance. An enthralling youth-in-revolt film from the rare perspective of its female protagonists, shot in indelible widescreen color photography, Teddy Girls is one of Lung Kong’s most enduring triumphs.