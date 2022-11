Not Available

From creators Steve Goltz and Kevin Sommerfield comes a new experiment in terror. A throwback to the slasher films of the 1980's, "Teddy: It's Gonna be a Bear" tells the story of four college students that get more than the bargained for when a hit-and-run accident turns into murder. Revenge is a dish best served hot with a hatchet in one hand and a teddy bear in the other. Will they "bearly" be able to survive the night?