Filmed at London’s Hammersmith Odeon in 1982, this spectacular concert showcases Teddy at the peak of his powers. Performing hits from his four platinum albums — Teddy Pendergrass, Life Is A Song Worth Singing, Teddy and TP — the R&B legend delights the London crowd with energetic soul stompers and steamy serenades. The concert concludes with a rousing rendition of “Reach Out And Touch (Somebody’s Hand),” as Teddy is joined onstage by an adorable chorus of London schoolchildren.