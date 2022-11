Not Available

Recorded close to the release of the landmark Teddy album and his first solo hit single, "Close The Door," Teddy! Live In ’79 captures the magic and the heat of this mighty soulman’s legendary live performances. In addition to his solo material, Teddy also performs a medley of his biggest Harold Melvin And The Blue Notes hits and belts out a soulful cover of Eric Carmen’s "All By Myself," which has never appeared on a Teddy Pendergrass release until now.