Legendary film maker Kris Ostness (Wind-Up Films/Flying Circus) has teamed up with new school film maker Henrik Rostrup (Push Films/Not Another Ski Movie) to form the company Teddybear Crisis. The crew revisits the classic Utah gaps that Ostness/Wind-Up Films pioneered years ago and discovers a few new ones on the way. Upper/Lower Flagstaff and Pyramid, all mandatory 90 foot spans, pale to Tanner Hall hitting 120 foot Chad'd5s Gap skiing backwards at 53mph and stomping a switch 900. The crew travels from unique backcountry features, super-sized park, kickers over half pipes, freeskiing in the Alps, Alaska and face shots in Utah. The intro was shot on 35mm film with a full rock video production crew in Oslo Norway, a just start for a ski film that is crawling out of the box with a new style and a fresh look at insane action. Filmed in Europe, Scandinavia, Utah, California, Alaska on 16mm and 35mm film. Eclectic soundtrack.