Not Available

Teen Bahuraniyan (English: Three Daughters-In-Law) is a 1968 family comedy movie. The film is a remake of 1967 Tamil movie Bama Vijayam (Bama's Visit). The film's three lead ladies reprise their roles from the original movie. Teen Bahuraniyan is family story of 3 daughter in laws and their husbands. The movie shows how their relations takes different colour at various situations and how the father Prithviraj Kapoor plays vital role in the family to keep things going.