Ramesh, the youngest son of a well-to-do family, falls in love with a woman he hears singing on the radio -- even though he's never seen her. When he finds out his mystery woman is Ksama, a servant in his parents' house, everything is thrown into turmoil. Will Ramesh accept Ksama? Will they get married? Love may just conquer all in this classic Bollywood melodrama.