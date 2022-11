Not Available

The Teen Choice Awards is a teen awards show presented annually by Fox. The first awards were held in 1999. The program honors the year's biggest achievements in music, movies, sports, television, fashion and more, as voted on by teens aged 13–19. The program features a number of celebrities and musical performers. The winners are awarded with authentic mini size (182 cm) surfboards designed with a summertime theme. The ceremony has created spin-off teen awards on YouTube.