Teen Hitchhikers #5

Not Available

Jillian Janson hitches a ride from her mothers ex-boyfriend, Tommy Gunn, and demands he fuck her like he used to fuck her mom! After school, Paisley Porter hitches a ride from Jake Adams and gives him a very special thank you in return! Nothing gets cutie Blu Monroe off more than picking up a stranger on the side of the road and fucking his brains out! Stripper Petra Blair grabs a ride with Logan Long, a shy customer of hers. She gives him a free lap dance and her dripping wet pussy!