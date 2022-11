Not Available

A cracking piece of revivalist raunch. The original cult-porno! Six scenes of teens with older men featuring Tove Jensen – famous Swedish star of the day. Also known as 'Tiny Tove', she started work in the Adult film industry when she became 18-years-old. She's pictured on the cover from Always Prepared. 1- Clubroom Capers 2- Always Prepared 3- Special Service 4- Goodbye Innocence 5- Bike Gang Ball 6- Lucky Teacher