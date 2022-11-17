Teenage Diaries: In Bed with Chris Needham

Not Available

Seventeen-year-old Chris Needham is Loughborough's leading heavy-metal philosopher. He's putting together a band - but Manslaughter's bassist has no bass, the drummer can't play and Chris's mum says he's got to be in bed by nine o'clock. His confident public face often collapses, leaving him depressed, confiding in the video camera. Hilarious but touching, his diary is the inside story of so many bored and energetic youths who hang around the shopping arcades and dream of becoming rock stars.