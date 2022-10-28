Teenage Ghost Punk

Not Available

Newly-divorced Carol moves with her kids, Amanda (16) and Adam (12), from rural Michigan to a Victorian house near Chicago. As the three begin to adjust to their new surroundings, strange things start happening. Creepy noises. Unexplained messes. Old punk rock albums missing. Suspecting the house is haunted, Adam and Amanda hire a wacky medium and a team of bumbling paranormal investigators to help, then discovers on her own that the house is haunted by the ghost of a 17-year-old punk guitarist named Brian, and his fun-loving band of dead pals. Amanda and Brian form a friendship that soon veers toward romance. When the past collides with the present, how will Amanda solve her future?