Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Behind The Shells

A unique peek behind the scenes of the making of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It offers an amazing look at how those radical reptiles were born. In depth interviews, and behind the scenes footage of how the stunts and action scenes were filmed. A first ever inside visit to Jim Henson's Creature Shop shows how the four Turtles, and Splinter and Shredder, were developed and given their individual characteristics. In-depth interviews with designers, artists, and model makers and Michael Pressman, the film's director tell the whole story. See exciting behind the scenes footage. If you love the Turtles, then don't miss this once in a lifetime behind the shells look at the film's most fabulous foursome.