Get lean, mean and green with the turtles team! Join Leo, Donnie, Ralph and Mikey as they take on the streets of NYC, where every turn yields a new enemy. Get ready for non-stop battles against Kraang-driods, mechanical Mousers, a mutant alligator, and even the evil Shredder himself. Episodes include: Monkey Brains Never say Never Enter Shredder Panic in the sewers Mousers Attack! It came from the depths New girl in town