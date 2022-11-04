Teenage Rebellion

Not Available

Across the country, every Friday and Saturday night, they gather in the temples to perform ceremonial dances to a rhythm that seems to reach back in time. It's called the beat." A quickie documentary, originally paired on a drive-in double bill with "Mondo Mod," claims to provide the lowdown on crazy teenage goings-on around the globe. We are shown glimpses of the Los Angeles Sunset Strip teen riots, The Paris student revolt, and the English mods and rockers running wild in Brighton. Things soon wind down to such critical issues of the day as go-go dancing, striped hip huggers, bikers, and surfing, all of which are seen to have worldwide popularity.