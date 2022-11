2008

Writer, producer and director Chris Seaver (Filthy McNasty) puts the campiness in summer camp with this raunchy and hilarious misadventure that finds the one and only Teenape taking on the job of Camp Arawak counselor. When the delinquents of Arawak run roughshod over his friend and confidante Heather, Teenape swings into action and shows the little miscreants a thing or two about living life on the wild side.