In 1945, the members of P.I.A. (Paranormal Investigation Agency) landed in Nazi Germany and defeated Hitler and his evil scheme to unleash genetically engineered man-monsters on the world. What they didn't know was that Hitler's right-hand assistant, retained a vial of his DNA! Now she plans to bring him and his creatures back and start the Fourth Reich. Only Teen Ape and his new team can save the world from doom!