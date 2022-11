Not Available

It is autumn. An area of villas in the outkirts of the city. A dilapidated villa in an overgrown garden. The three Schwarz sisters live there. They make life miserable for themselves by constantly harassing each other. They can't live together but they can't get away from each other. Their father has been dead for a long time, but his spirit is omnipresent. One day a letter arrives and the uneventful lives of the sisters are thrown into confusion.