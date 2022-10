Not Available

Ajay meets Geetha in a train, and falls in love at the first sight. When he tries to take her phone number his attempt goes in vain. However, few days later, they both join the same college and in the same class. Day by day, Ajay develops more love towards Geetha, but she never shows interest in him. One fine day, Ajay comes to know that Geetha was already in love with a rock star called Karthik and even got engaged to him.