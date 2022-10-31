Tegan & Sara: Get Along

Not Available

Get Along is a collection of three short films that offer viewers a rare and intimate look into the lives of widely celebrated songwriters, performers, and musicians Tegan and Sara Quin. The first film, States, is a 30 minute documentary that uses American touring footage and interviews with Tegan and Sara as a backdrop to illuminate their early career beginnings and unique connection with their fanbase. The second film, India, is a 25 minute documentary shot during Tegan and Sara s first ever tour of India, using interview footage with Tegan, Sara, and a cast of family and friends to chronicle diverse reflections on road life. The third film, For The Most Part, is a 70 minute stripped-down studio concert, shot before a live audience of 75 fans, friends, and family over two days at The Warehouse Studios in Vancouver, BC.