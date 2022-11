Not Available

50-year-old Victor Ganz owns a thriving civil engineering company that operates worldwide. But when some very costly problems on a site force him to go to Morocco, he is confronted with memories from his youth, that he had so far managed to bury. Between his meetings in ministries, the reappearance of a lost love who had mysteriously disappeared and an investigation into the local underground, Victor Ganz plunges into a labyrinthine world where present and past intertwine.