Teheran Incident

'Missile X' takes its time getting to its much-anticipated climax, but by and large it's worth the wait. Peter Graves heads a special task force, assigned to literally save the world. A wacko has gotten hold of a nuclear cruise missile, and has threatened to touch off World War 3. What possible benefit this will have for the villain is never completely explained; it's enough that it provides a consistent level of suspense. Curt Jürgens and Michael Dante costar in this apocalyptic nailbiter.