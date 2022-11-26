Not Available

Tehran is a wildly growing metropolis of concrete and neon that does not seem to fit into common urban planning or aesthetic standards. the population has quadrupled since 1980 to 12 million inhabitants. the approach of the Iranian filmmakers Solmaz Shahbazi and Tirdad Zolghadr to the city is neither guided by western ideals nor by homeland feelings. "Tehran 1380" describes a metropolis where modernity and tradition intermingle in a complex way and presents different points of view concerning the identity and future of the city.