Tehzeeb (Hindi: तह्ज़ीब, Urdu: تہزیب, English: Etiquette) is a 2003 Indian Bollywood film directed by Khalid Mohammed. It premiered on 21 November 2003. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Diya Mirza, Arjun Rampal and Rishi Kapoor in a special appearance. Urmila and Shabana were praised for their roles.