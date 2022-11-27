Not Available

This documentary is a director Kim Dong-won’s only autobiographical film that was produced as a request from the video festival. The film starts with the director’s son declaring that the film should start with a blank background with a title reading “We will now start Tekken Family” and then the director’s voice asking his son “ Have you ever seen a film start like that?” The whole family sits in front of a game machine playing Tekken and having a joyous time. This image of the family is very much different to the passive and disconnected image of a family portrayed in People in the Forest of Media.....