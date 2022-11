Not Available

This zany send-up of teen slasher flicks features a maniacal psycho known as the Breather (played by Jerry Belson), who stalks –and murders– promiscuous students at a suburban high school. The fanatical killer's unusual weapons include paper clips, blackboard erasers and eggplants. Kristen Riter, Matthew Goldsby, Joe Flood, Kevin Mannis and Sara Eckhardt head the cast.