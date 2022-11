Not Available

Dark and handsome Pietro Duarte is out for revenge! He's avenging his uncle's death and his target, tall and lean D.O., arrives home just in time for some justice to be served. He explains that he never meant to hurt him and cannot undo the past, but buff cutie Pietro will not accept that answer. In an effort to try to reconcile, D.O. embraces Pietro before turning him around and rimming his bubble butt. He enters him doggystyle and shows him just how sorry he is.