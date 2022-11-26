Not Available

“telescope eyes” is a gridded world of images — mostly reduced to silhouettes and monotones — in which people are perpetually engaged in repetitive, clichéd moments of joy. Scenes of birthday parties, picnics in the park, kids playing with sparklers and more intimate interactions such as a pair kissing and a parent and child gazing through a telescope — taken from actual TV and online commercials — become visible as they push through the surface of the grid/screen. New narratives are formed through layering, nesting, and repetition in a semi-automatic process that gives a sense that the characters have been set free from their prescribed actions and generating additional possibilities beyond our view.