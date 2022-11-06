Telesme schekasté

Not Available

Essentially a Middle Eastern Western, this adventure yarn by director Syamak Yassami is set in Iran and features a ruling Khan who is not alert enough to see that there are some blackguards around him up to no good. As their intrigues deepen and expand, the Khan's nephew begins to suspect something is up and decides to find out what is going on. The good guys and bad guys are well, if naively defined, and the photography enhances the visual impact of the story. This film was one of the entries at the 1959 Berlin Film Festival.