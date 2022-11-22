Teletubbies - Handjes, voetjes, knietjes

Not Available

Teletubbies Hands Feet and Dirty Knees shows children how they can use their hands and feet as well as get their knees dirty. This Teletubbies DVD features Po making handprints out of tubby custard to decorate the house while the other Teletubbies walk and march around. In this DVD, the Teletubbies love to play; real children are also seen playing with their feet as the windmill turns. Other children also perform ballet and still others play football. Laa-Laa, Dipsy and Tinky Winky are shown to have dirty knees, and it is time for the tubby sponges to clean them. Though Po has no dirty knees, he is dirty all over.