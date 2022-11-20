TeleVision

Not Available

It's true, there's nothing good on TV. 'TELE-VISION' is a different story, however. This season we're skinning into your living room to grab the remote and tune you into our finest backcountry ski flick yet. A strange "El Nino" year forced us to climb further, dig deeper and flat out try harder in order to create a film worthy of "A Powderwhore Production". Mission accomplished. 'TELE-VISION' is our continuing tradition of filming the top telemark skiers in the world playing in untracked powder mixed with big lines, humor, flight time, spills, and all the required deep face shots of a good ski porn. So put on your snuggie and top off the bowl of cheetos while you enjoy the program!