This is a satire film that announced the arrival of a new Bangladeshi cinema. The story of the film unfolds in humorous and sharp manners, touching on issues such as religious view, generation gap, tradition and modernization, and family love all at the same time. Amin Patowary was an extreme Islamist and 'Imam'. One day, Kumar, an elementary school teacher, buys a television set, which draws large numbers of villagers to his house. Although Kumar is Hindu, Amin forces him to get rid of the television set. However, the villagers who now aware of the charm of television react against Amin. The only hope left for Amin in dispair is to go on Haji (pilgrimage to Mecca). But then, his pilgrimage gets into trouble and, unexpectedly, he is saved by the television, which he regards as the biggest taboo. Amin stubbornly refuses to embrace modern civilization as his thinking is based on radical Islamism.