Not Available

I walk, in the night, in the city and I hear televisions. I suppose they all together could tell a story and give me a sign before I get home. It’s like an house inside and its residents’ extension to the outside, to the street and to me. I walk. Like a Ghost. I’m getting inside all these houses… But as I walk, as I get closer, I try to fix them to hear better, see more, more, more…