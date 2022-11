Not Available

Does an image have a backside, a derrière, or is it a hollow facade, like moving stage set pieces in early theater? What lives behind the image, in the dimension-less gap between it and its background? Is there a smell to the air? Feel around for a texture. What else is there besides a presence without matter, dustless and cold? A mirror with no reflection; a voice without echo. TELEVOIX makes queries about the image and its shadow-a fiction of the index.