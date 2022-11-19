Tell Me Do You Miss Me: A Film About Luna

Not Available

In Tell Me Do You Miss Me, the four members of the celebrated New York-based indie-rock band Luna confront the ceiling of their ambition, the harsh realities of their modest success, and their conflicted feelings about each other as they embark on their final world tour and uncertain futures. Laced with moments of both humor and melancholia, Tell Me Do You Miss Me earnestly exposes the underbelly of a touring rock band in their final days together. Supported sonically with Luna's dreamy catalog of indie-pop and visually with lush travelogue footage with adventurous stops in England, Japan, and Spain, Tell Me Do You Miss Me is an elegy for an era.