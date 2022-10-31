Tell Me No Lies

Not Available

In a small town, Jordan, the son of police chief Bates, and his friends Glenn and Russel Derrek, the son of the garage-owner Gordon Russell, enjoy having their way with local girls, like Tori, and recording those exploits on video. When Alex Mills is about to report them to the police, he is pushed but it's staged as an accident. Samantha 'Sam' Cooper witnesses this, and is threatened in order to keep her silent, next her mothers car is sabotaged, finally ecstasy laid in her locker so an anonymous tip to the police gets her arrested. When Derrek turns his back to his friends and promises Sam's mother Laura to testify, he has a 'car accident', actually run off the road, but survives. Laura and Tori's mother Shawna get one cop, Officer Brady Thomas, to investigate, and the chief starts to suspect his son is going bad again, but where lies his loyalty?