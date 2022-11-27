Tell Me Something Dirty

Not Available

A year after losing her soulmate in a tragic accident, Asa is finally ready to try dating again. Shut down and feeling a little helpless, she finally tries everything from computer dating, sleeping with friends, and even calling a male escort. All with disappointing results. Asa’s quest to rediscover her sexuality is further complicated by the desire to be truly dirty. In the end, she comes face to face with the one man who actually speaks her truth. Will she let her guard down and ask more of him than simply telling her something dirty?