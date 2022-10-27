1970

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon is a 1970 film directed by Otto Preminger. The film is based on the book by Marjorie Kellogg. The film starred Liza Minnelli as the title character, a girl whose face is scarred in a vicious battery acid attack by her boy friend. Later in an institution, she meets an epileptic (Ken Howard), and a gay man who uses a wheelchair (Robert Moore). Disabled, but not down, they live together in an older, rented house and bond, determined to prove themselves and to help each other.