1970

Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

May 10th, 1970

Paramount

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon is a 1970 film directed by Otto Preminger. The film is based on the book by Marjorie Kellogg. The film starred Liza Minnelli as the title character, a girl whose face is scarred in a vicious battery acid attack by her boy friend. Later in an institution, she meets an epileptic (Ken Howard), and a gay man who uses a wheelchair (Robert Moore). Disabled, but not down, they live together in an older, rented house and bond, determined to prove themselves and to help each other.

Cast

Liza MinnelliJunie Moon
Robert MooreWarren
Ken HowardArthur
James CocoMario
Kay ThompsonMiss Gregory
Fred WilliamsonBeach Boy

