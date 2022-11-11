Tell Me the Truth

Elodie seeks the truth about the assassination of her parents. The local police give little assistance to her, accusing a vagrant homeless man, but this does not convince Elodie. With the support of her boyfriend, she meets the person who holds clues to the mystery from the beginning, a single mother named Beatrice, who lives with her baby. The late husband of Beatrice was linked to the death of Elodie's parents and this gives way to a path for Elodie and her boyfriend to follow for answers. As the plot deepens, a rift develops between Elodie and Beatrice, and the life of Beatrice's baby is threatened. Lies and the truth become commingled and the mystery unfolds in thick fog of deceit.
View Full Cast >