Tell Me the Truth

Elodie seeks the truth about the assassination of her parents. The local police give little assistance to her, accusing a vagrant homeless man, but this does not convince Elodie. With the support of her boyfriend, she meets the person who holds clues to the mystery from the beginning, a single mother named Beatrice, who lives with her baby. The late husband of Beatrice was linked to the death of Elodie's parents and this gives way to a path for Elodie and her boyfriend to follow for answers. As the plot deepens, a rift develops between Elodie and Beatrice, and the life of Beatrice's baby is threatened. Lies and the truth become commingled and the mystery unfolds in thick fog of deceit.