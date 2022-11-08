Tell Me Where Should I Go, My Heart

Not Available

Love. Romance. Sex. Any combination of this is a relationship. Watching a movie together, whispering sweet nothings, walking on the beach — other similar moments of intimacy, small things that define a happy couple. But what happens when the foundations are decaying, when what we cherish turn into moments of degradation? What do you do when your life becomes parasitic, feeding on love? What happens when you are not what you say you are and you don’t know? No one knows. Does this romance encounter reality? How does this encounter end?