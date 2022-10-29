Tell Me Who I Am: The Journey Begins

Not Available

An animated story about the time travel adventures of a 14th Century princess who protects ancient secrets from an evil wizard and his emissaries of stone by playing a game called Tell Me Who I Am. It is a fascinating, adventurous story that keeps children on the edge of their seats, engaged and entertained as they learn positive values, history and science. In a dramatic escape from 14th Century Timbuktu, Princess Nia and her furry friend, Funzi, blast off in a mysterious timeship to keep their nemesis, Komo the wizard, from stealing the precious Imhotep medallion, which Nia has vowed to protect. Upon landing in the 21st century, Nia and Funzi meet Kwame and Manny who promise to help them get home. On the first of their repeated adventurous attempts to return to Timbuktu to rescue Nia's parents, Nia, Funzi and their new friends land in ancient Egypt where they learn from Imhotep a new game called Tell Me Who I Am, which they then use to get out of challenging situations.