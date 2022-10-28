Telltale Games: Story Mode

Not Available

Viewers are invited to take a 30-minute journey through the creativity-first approach heralded by Telltale's expansive catalog. From their adventurous takes on cinematic classics such as Back to the Future and Jurassic Park to their well-received Minecraft spinoff, Telltale has paired clever marketing with equally clever storytelling to build an unparalleled voice in the video game industry. As many users move toward a more streamlined future in which movies, music, games, books, and all forms of consumable media are simply one multisensory experience, Telltale remains at the forefront of the innovation conversation.