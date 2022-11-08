Tem, Kto Ostayotsya Zhit

Not Available

1928. Winter. Unprecedented construction of a giant plant Uralmash is getting under way. Rushing time of first five-year plans, incredible enthusiasm, inconceivable raging imagination, and also sabotages, provocation, suspiciousness, denunciation, famine and unsettled domestic life. And people of that time are the same, straight-out, resolute, goal-oriented, and moving towards the aim regardless of their own health. So is a main character a new head of the plant, a former Red Army cavalryman Alexander Bannikov (V.Gaev). He leads construction works as if he is marches into battle. It is exactly the kind of people of whom people say he lives for his work, and how one cant live for his work if at the height of the construction Moscow sends an order to stop it short.